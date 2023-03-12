MASACHUSSETS (WNCT) — A newborn Linne’s two-toed sloth was seen clinging to its mom Lunesta at the Stone Zoo in Massachusetts recently. The zoo announced the baby was born on March 3 and appears strong and healthy.
by: CBS News, Courtney Layton
