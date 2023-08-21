BABY CHECK-UPS: Sumatran tiger cubs Raja and Rimbo received medical check-ups and vaccinations in front of a crowd for the first time at a zoo in Germany on Wednesday (8/16). The zoo said the cubs were born on June 20 and they were the first babies of their kind for a decade. Sumatran tigers are listed as critically endangered, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
Baby Sumatran tigers get medical check-ups at zoo in Germany
by: CBS News
