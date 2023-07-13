Heavy rainfall left backyards and sidewalks underwater in greater Chicago, Illinois, on July 12, as a tornado watch was issued for the area.

Video filmed by Twitter user chicagobound shows a drenched pavement and grass area in Bolingbrook, a suburb in the Windy City’s southwest.

“Torrential downpour in Bolingbrook Illinois. Sidewalk flooded. Yard flooded,” chicagobound wrote in a tweet containing the video.

Severe weather was forecast for the region on Wednesday evening. Bolingbrook remained under a tornado watch until 10 pm.

Credit: chicagobound via Storyful