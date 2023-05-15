Barcelona players were chased from the field after they celebrated their league-title-clinching win over city rivals Espanyol on Sunday, May 14.

The 4-2 victory meant Barcelona secured their first La Liga title in four years and 27th in total.

Footage filmed by The Athletic’s Barcelona correspondent, Pol Ballus, shows Barcelona players dancing in a circle around the center spot after the final whistle.

Espanyol fans can then be seen running onto the pitch from the stands, and racing towards the tunnel as the players flee down it.

Credit: Pol Ballus/The Athletic via Storyful