In case men needed another reason not to propose marriage at sporting events, guards shut down a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball fan’s proposal on March 30 with a brutal tackle to the ground for breaching security. (She did say yes, though.)

Footage captured by Robert Mendez shows a security guard in Dodgers Stadium tackling the fan, named Ricardo Juarez, as he is down on one knee before other guards arrive and handcuff him as he lies facedown. Local media reported the man was then escorted off the field and play resumed.

Juarez later posted on Instagram to confirm his girlfriend eventually accepted his proposal. His fiancee, Ramona Saavedra, also shared a photo of the ring and the newly engaged couple.

The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Thursday night. The team did not comment on the incident.

Credit: Robert Mendez/@THEDieselMendez via Storyful