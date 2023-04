April’s full moon, also known as the Pink Moon, rose on Wednesday night, April 5, and was visible around the world throughout the night.

This video showing the pink moon shining above the sea was filmed by Twitter user @themellowing, who said it was captured in Arklow in Ireland.

NASA said the Pink Moon, also called the Sprouting Grass, Egg, or Fish Moon, was named after the herb moss pink, one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring.

Credit: @themellowing via Storyful