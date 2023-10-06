Parisians have been spotting bedbugs even in cinemas and on trains, amid concerns in the French capital over the spread of the pest.

Video here was posted on October 2, and shows a bedbug on the seat of an RER commuter train. The source, @popolopopopo, said the video was recorded on a train traveling to Paris from the suburb of Juvisy.

The RER service said on X, formerly Twitter, that it would be investigating the reported sighting.

With the summer Olympics on the horizon in 2024, and the Rugby World Cup ongoing, Paris’s plague of bedbugs is being seen as a potential major public health problem, according to Le Monde. The party of French President Emmanuel Macron has announced it will put forward a bill by the end of the year to combat surging numbers of reported cases, Le Monde said.

Credit: @popolopopopop via Storyful