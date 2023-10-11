A passenger on the Victoria line of the London Underground had an unwanted companion on Saturday, October 7, when they spotted a bedbug on their leg.

Footage by @lassogold, an online second-hand jewelry store, shows the dreaded pest.

Bedbugs were spotted on Parisian public transport earlier this month, with the RER service saying that it would be investigating.

Paris’s plague of bedbugs is being seen as a potential major public health problem, according to Le Monde.

Experts have warned that the Paris surge might lead to increased numbers in London due to the frequent travel between the cities.

Credit: @lassogold via Storyful