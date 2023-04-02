LITTLE ROCK, A.R. (WNCT) — Satellite images showed severe damage in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday, April 1, after a deadly tornado tore through the city the day before.

The tornado injured at least two dozen people in Little Rock, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirmed.

At least five people were killed in tornado-warned storms across Arkansas on Friday, including four in a tornado that struck the town of Wynne, according to local news.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the state, and said they will “spare no resource to assist with response and recovery efforts for Arkansans impacted.”

On Sunday, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Arkansas, and which will make federal funding available for those affected by tornado in the state.

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC show damage and debris in the area around the intersection of MacArthur Drive and Military Drive in Little Rock.