A beloved security guard at North Carolina’s High Point University was brought to tears after a commencement ceremony on May 6 as graduates lined up to hug her and tell her they’d miss her.

This heartwarming video showing security guard Valerie Baxter – known on campus as Ms Val – being showered with love went viral after being posted on Instagram by High Point University, and led to Ms Val being featured on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, and invited to speak to NBC’s TODAY Show with hosts Hoda and Jenna.

Speaking on the TODAY Show about her relationship with High Point students, Ms Val said: “I get back what I give out. I like to show them love.

“With this particular class, it was one of the most touching, because they came right in the midst of the COVID. They persevered, and they kept coming, and the campus transformed,” she said.

High Point celebrated Ms Val’s newfound fame by posting her media appearances on their social media pages, where they described her as “an extraordinary High Point University family member that we all know and love.”

Credit: High Point University via Storyful