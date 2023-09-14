Bermuda was under a tropical storm warning as Hurricane Lee brought strong winds and rough seas to the island as it moved northward through the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, September 14, according to the local weather service.

The Bermuda Weather Service said that winds could strengthen to hurricane force gusts on Thursday evening and into early Friday as the center of Lee passed approximately 170 miles west of the island.

“Rough seas, swells, and dangerous surf will continue to increase as conditions rapidly deteriorate. Conditions gradually improve later on Friday,” the service said.

The National Weather Service said the hurricane will move northward up the US east coast and was set to bring possible hurricane conditions, heavy rain, and coastal flooding to eastern Maine, southern New Brunswick, and western Nova Scotia on Saturday.

Footage posted by Robert Walnut showed rough seas and high winds at various points along the Bermuda coastline.

Credit: Robert Walnut via Storyful