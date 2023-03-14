Small birds were filmed flocking to a feeder hanging on a tree in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, as a nor’easter storm began bringing snow to the region on Tuesday morning, March 14.

Video from Michael Erat, a retired photojournalist living in East Rush, shows birds flying in and out of a wooden feeder as snow piles up around them.

A winter storm warning was in effect for northeast Pennsylvania until 6 pm Tuesday. Between 2 and 4 inches of new snow was expected, the National Weather Service said.

Credit: Michael Erat via Storyful