An adult black bear made quite a splash as he plunged into a big bubble bath at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee, as shown in video released by the zoo on August 3.

“Remember being a kid and getting to play in the bubble bath? Well it’s just as fun for Finn, our 10-year-old black bear! It’s hard to tell that he’s around 450 pounds as he splashes around,” the zoo said.

This footage shows Finn delighting visitors as he dives into the bubbles.

Credit: Zoo Knoxville via Storyful