A bright red sunrise was captured in western New York on Friday, June 30, as wildfire smoke from Canada lingered in the region.

This footage was captured by Joseph Frascati, who said he filmed it from Rochester’s airport on Friday morning.

The city’s air quality was rated as unhealthy on Friday. The National Weather Service forecasted warm and humid conditions, as well as thunderstorms, for the area on Friday afternoon.

Credit: Joseph Frascati via Storyful