BOSTON, M.A. (WNCT) — Boston Dynamics robots accompanied models walking Coperni’s Fashion Week show in Paris on Friday, March 3.

According to a statement shared with Storyful, Coperni’s was a reinterpretation of Jean de la Fontaine’s “The Wolf and the Lamb,” using Boston Dynamics’s robot Spot.

The show presents Coperni’s vision that “there is neither a dominant nor a dominated, but that mankind and machine live in harmony,” the statement said.

According to news reports, the show was the first in history “in which robots, rather than models, were the star turn.”

Footage shared with Storyful shows Spot robots and models interacting during the show at Paris Fashion Week.

“Spot is an agile, mobile robot that climbs stairs and traverses rough terrain with unprecedented ease. When Spot is not performing in fashion shows, the robot supports remote inspections and autonomous sensing in a variety of environments,” the statement added.

“Spot robots perform many diverse tasks, from collecting equipment data in industrial facilities to creating digital twins on construction sites to helping first responders safely assess potentially hazardous situations.”

Credit: Coperni via Storyful