BRAZIL (WNCT) — More than 2,000 wildfires have ravaged Brazil’s Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland, this month, taking an incalculable toll on wildlife, as dramatically illustrated by video from one conservation group.

In the video, the animal rescue group GRAD Brasil lays out the bodies of animals found in just 20 square meters of scorched bush.

Given the scale of the fires, GRAD said, “It is impossible to calculate the number of animals killed.”

GRAD said 258,425 hectares (around 638,582 acres) had burned since the start of November.

The area is still recovering from devastating fires in 2020 that scientists said killed at least 17 million vertebrates.

