A ewe dubbed “Britain’s loneliest sheep” by local media settled into her new home in Dumfries, Scotland, on Monday, November 6, after being stranded for more than two years at the foot of some cliffs in the Highlands, local media reported.

Named Fiona, the ewe was rescued on November 4 by a “private group of individuals with extensive farming experience”, the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) said.

“She will be housed in suitable surroundings that meet her needs in line with the Animal Health and Welfare Act,” the SSPCA said.

On Monday morning, Ben Best at Dalscone Farm posted footage to Facebook showing Fiona standing inside a barn and eating hay. “She’s doing absolutely phenomenal,” Best says in the footage.

On October 27, the sheep was spotted at the foot of steep cliffs, leading her to be called the world’s loneliest sheep, the BBC reported.

