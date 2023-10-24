The wreck of a British submarine that was sunk during World War II has been discovered after 83 years off the coast of Norway.

Details of the discovery were outlined in a media release from the Mareano program, which “maps depth and topography, sediment composition, biodiversity, habitats and biotopes, and pollution in the seabed in Norwegian offshore areas,” according to its website.

The researchers said the wreck was first spotted in the spring of 2023, and was identified as likely to be HMS Thistle in October.

“We were able to identify the wreck as Thistle, but with a small caveat that it is the Royal Navy who is responsible for the final identification,” said Mareano cruise leader Kyrre Heldal Kartveit.

The Thistle sank after being hit by a German torpedo on April 10, 1940, according to the Encyclopedia of British Submarines 1901-1955, a book by Paul Akermann.

Credit: MAREANO/Institute of Marine Research via Storyful