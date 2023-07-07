Firefighters extinguished a burning sports car on the A23 near Bolney, West Sussex, early on Thursday, July 6, local media reported.

Footage recorded by Dave Cannings shows the burning car at the side of the road.

A spokeswoman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service told the Argus: “At 6:10 am we responded to a small vehicle fire on the A23 northbound, Hickstead to Bolney.”

“Upon arrival crews found one car well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work to extinguish the fire using hose reels. The fire was of accidental ignition and fortunately there were no casualties. Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews left the scene at around 7 am,” the statement continued.

Credit: Dave Cannings via Storyful