Followers of Milwaukee County Zoo on Facebook have gotten a first look at the zoo’s new female Bactrian camel, born on May 20.

Footage posted by the zoo shows the unnamed calf strolling around its enclosure.

The calf is the fourth offspring of 11-year-old Addie-Jean and 10-year-old Stan, the zoo said.

The calf’s brothers Oliver, Jethro, and George have since been transferred to other zoos.

The calf is doing well and has been observed nursing from its mother, the zoo said.

Credit: Milwaukee County Zoo via Storyful