Wildfire smoke from Canada caused a hazy sunrise in Rochester, New York, on Tuesday, June 6, footage here shows.

More than 400 wildfires were burning across Canada on Monday, June 5, with 249 of the blazes still considered to be out of control, Canada’s Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said.

Satellite footage provided by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere showed wildfire smoke spreading down into northeastern United States on June 5.

This footage was captured by Joseph Frascati. He tweeted: “Just shot this video from the #Rochester Int’ Airport […] The #wildfire smoke will get worse later today in #WNY”

Credit: Joseph Frascati via Storyful