Smoke from dozens of wildfires burning in western Canada cast a haze over parts of the northern United States on Monday morning, May 22, footage shows Eileen Worman said she filmed this video along Lake Michigan’s coast in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on Monday morning.

“Hard to explain how eerie this looks and feels,” she wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the NOAA’s Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison said smoke was “entrenched” over both of Michigan’s peninsulas, and three of the Great Lakes.

Credit: Eileen Worman via Storyful