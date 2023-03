CANADA (WNCT) — A Canadian dog dressed up for St Patrick’s Day, as seen in footage shared online on Friday, March 17.

Footage posted to the My New Brunswick Twitter page shows the dog donning a green hat before posing for a picture.

“Happy Saint Patrick’s Day from Danny and Mynewbrunswick. Hope you have the luck of the Irish,” read a caption accompanying the video.

Credit: My New Brunswick via Storyful