“Near-surface smoke” hung over South Dakota on Thursday morning, May 18, traveling from wildfires burning in Canada, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

The NWS said the smoke, which was affecting visibility in some parts of the state, originated from wildfires burning in Canada’s Alberta and British Columbia provinces. The smoke was forecast to continue its path southward as a cold front arrived in the area, according to the weather service.

Justin Lewis said he filmed this footage on Thursday morning.

“This is not fog!” he wrote on Twitter. “This is wildfire smoke.”

Air quality was expected to improve Thursday night.

Credit: Justin Lewis via Storyful