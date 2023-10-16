The four-legged honorary mayor of a Colorado town marked the arrival of the cold season in October by showing posing on a snowy mountain as a snow cannon blasts out powder behind him.

The video was posted to Parker the Snow Dog’s official X account with a caption reading, “Making snow. My favorite time of the year. Lets go!”

Parker, who is the official mascot for Loveland Ski Area, became famous in 2020 when he was voted Honorary Mayor of Georgetown, Colorado, by the town Board of Selectmen, with a mission to bring “hugs, love, and cookies to the people he calls neighbors and friends.”

Credit: @officialsnowdog via Storyful