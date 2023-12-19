A family of capybaras living at Houston Zoo enjoyed a fresh vegetable buffet on Wednesday, December 13.

The zoo said it celebrated the birth of a litter of potato-named pups last month: Russet, Tater Tot, Spud, and Chip Ali, born to parents Poppy and Rio, joined older siblings Biscuit and Bagel.

According to Houston Zoo, capybaras are native to Central and South America and are the largest rodent in the world. Pups are born with fur, open eyes, and a full set of teeth. They grow and learn very fast, communicating by scent and through a variety of vocalizations including growls, whinnies, alarm barks, whistles, and a frequent guttural purr emitted by the infant, the zoo said.

Credit: Houston Zoo via Storyful