MIAMI, F.L. (WNCT) — Heavy rain soaked parts of Miami, Florida, on the night of Wednesday, November 15, prompting flash flood warnings for the region.

This footage, filmed by X user @cubanchino, shows cars driving through floodwaters along NW 154th street in Miami Lakes.

The National Weather Service issued the flood warnings for the area and urged locals to seek higher ground and avoid travelling through flooded roads.

Credit: @cubanchino via Storyful