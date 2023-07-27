WESTFIELD, N.J. (WNCT) — Heavy rain fell across streets in Westfield, New Jersey, on July 25, causing flooding.
Video filmed by Carolyn Melillo shows strong winds and rain pelting down on cars and driveways.
Carolyn Melillo via Storyful
by: Storyful.com, Courtney Layton
by: Storyful.com, Courtney Layton
