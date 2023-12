A cat was startled by a strong gust of wind in Sheffield as Storm Pia crossed the UK on Thursday, December 21.

Footage by Michelle Emery shows her cat briefly going outside before bolting back indoors after thinking better of his outing.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

Gusts were expected to reach 60-80 mph in parts.

Credit: Michelle Emery via Storyful