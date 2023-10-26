A golf course near Coconino National Forest in central Arizona was torn up by a herd of javelinas on October 22, local media reported, prompting a golf course worker to muse whether the state government could help with a “solution.”

Footage captured and posted to X by Em Casey shows dug-up mounds of turf around Seven Canyons Golf Club in Sedona on Sunday. “If anyone has a contact in Arizona state government that can help us find a solution, please pass it along,” Casey wrote.

Most of the damage was done to about four or five holes of the course and repairs would require between 150 to 300 hours, according to local reports.

Javelinas are boar-like animals common in central and southern parts of the state and classified as a “big game species” under Arizona law – making it unlawful to trap, injure, or kill them, even in situations where they may be causing danger or damage.

Credit: Em Casey via Storyful