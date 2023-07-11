A boat estimated to be up to 500 years old was found on the Dnieper riverbed in south Ukraine after water levels plummeted following the explosion on on June 6 of the Kakhovka Dam, Ukrainian officials announced on June 30.

The Khortytsia National Reserve said the boat, which measures almost seven meters and is made of an oak column, was discovered in an area close to the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant that was previously under water.

The Khortytsia reserve said similar boats found in the area were connected to an ancient Russian settlement on the island and were used for fishing, transportation, and other activities. The state of the wood indicates the boat may date back 500 years, but further testing was required to determine its age, the reserve said.

Vyacheslav Sarychev, a historian working at the site, told Current Time: “It’s a deep-water boat that we have measured at seven meters long (22 feet) and more than 80 centimeters (2 feet) wide. These were quite common, both here and in other countries, but each was built in its own unique way.”

Andriy Denysenko, a restoration specialist at the Khortytsia National Reserve, said about 70-percent of the boat had been preserved. The vessel split into several parts during the excavation process, all of which were carefully recovered, he said.

This footage shows crews removing sections of boat from the riverbed, as well as the remains of a bridge built in 1943 that had been submerged when the Kakhovka dam was built in 1956.

The boat has been removed and placed in a hangar as it undergoes preservation and restoration, with officials planning to make it a museum exhibit.

The Kakhovka Dam, located in a Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast, was damaged by a blast on June 6, leading to widespread flooding and destruction along the Dnieper River.

Credit: Current Time via Storyful