CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT) — Parts of Charleston, South Carolina, were flooded on August 30, amid high tide and Tropical Storm Idalia.

Videos filmed by Kathleen Culler on Wednesday Evening show flooded streets near the Charleston Yacht Club on the city’s west side, along the Ashley River.

The flooding comes amid a “king tide,” or highest predicted high-tide of the year, and rain from Tropical Storm Idalia, which was due to reach Charleston around 2 am local time on Thursday.

Idalia was downgraded from a hurricane on Wednesday as it moved into southern Georgia.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the tide level in Charleston Harbor peaked at 3.47 feet at 8:18 pm local time, and warned of “dangerous coastal inundation.”

Credit: Kathleen Culler via Storyful