PARIS (Storyful) — Areas in the north of France could expect snowy and icy conditions into January 9, Meteo France said.

Several weather warnings were issued by the French weather service, with warnings of difficult traffic conditions difficult.

Local reports, citing officials, said that about 1,000 vehicles were stranded due to the weather.

Footage captured by local reporter Philippe HG shows the Château de Rambouillet, southwest of Paris.

Credit: Philippe HG via Storyful