SALT LAKE CITY, U.T. (WNCT) — The Utah State Capitol’s famous cherry blossoms were on full display on Sunday, April 30, after months of colder-than-normal temperatures and record-breaking snowfall delayed their bloom.

Footage captured by Scott T. Taylor shows the cherry blossoms surrounding the capitol building in Salt Lake City. According to the Utah State Capitol’s website, 433 Yoshino cherry trees line the .7 mile Memorial Walkway encircling Capitol Hill. The cherry blossoms usually bloom from late March to early April, and only stay in bloom for a few weeks.

However, Alexis Koontz, visitor services manager for the Utah Capitol Preservation Board, told Deseret News that Utah’s unusually long and cold winter delayed this year’s bloom.

The trees were expected to see their peak bloom in late April, according to reports.