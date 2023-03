TOKYO (WNCT) — Cherry blossom trees were in full bloom in Tokyo from Wednesday, March 22, the Japan Meteorological Corporation said.

Footage by Ted Chicago shows cherry blossom trees dotting Kunitachi’s Sakura Street on Wednesday.

The first blooms in Tokyo came early this year, on March 14, on par with 2020 and 2021 for the earliest date since the 1950s, The Japan Times reported.

Credit: Ted Chicago via Storyful