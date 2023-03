WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — Cherry blossoms in full bloom drew crowds of visitors to Washington’s Tidal Basin on Sunday, March 26.

The cherry blossoms reached full bloom on Thursday, March 23, the National Park Service announced.

The high volume of visitors caused traffic on Sunday, according to the National Park Police.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival, an annual springtime celebration in the city, continues until April 16.

Credit: Josh Rinker via Storyful