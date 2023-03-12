CHICAGO, I.L. (WNCT) — Celebrations were underway in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, March 11, as the city dyed its river green for the annual St Patrick’s Day parade.

Footage captured by Instagram user @fitsumsam shows the North River dyed green on Saturday. According to the local media, the tradition goes back 61 years.

The downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade took place on Saturday while the South Side Irish Parade was scheduled for Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Credit: @fitsumsam via Storyful