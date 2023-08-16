JAPAN (WNCT) — Heavy rain, flooding, and severe winds hit Japan as Typhoon Lan made landfall on Tuesday, August 15.

Japan’s weather agency warned people to avoid unnecessary travel, with train services suspended for Tuesday and airlines cancelling a number of domestic flights, the Japan Times reported.

The typhoon is expected to move north over the Sea of Japan, and may approach the Hokkaido region from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

This footage provided by X user @291yuta shows a chihuahua standing by flooding at Miya River Watarai Park in the Mie Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a flood warning for areas in Mie Prefecture including Ise, Tamaki, and Watari on Tuesday, local media reported.

A total of about 30,130 houses in the Mie Prefecture were without power due to the effects of Typhoon Lan, according to local media.

Credit: @291yuta via Storyful