NEBRASKA (WNCT) — A child battling brain cancer received his dream puppy from Make-A-Wish Nebraska in late February.

Elijah, who is 11 years old and is currently fighting a brain tumor, dreamed of owning a “a black, brown and white corgi puppy,” according to Make-A-Wish Nebraska. The foundation surprised him with Tucker, a puppy who fit all his specifications.

The footage, released by Make-A-Wish Nebraska, shows Elijah’s reaction to meeting Tucker. “I love you,” said Elijah to Tucker as soon as he held him.

Credit: Make-A-Wish Nebraska via Storyful