Chimpanzees enjoyed holiday-themed enrichment at Monarto Safari Park in South Australia on December 20, as staff celebrated “Chimpmas,” the park’s annual holiday fete for the 12-chimp troop.

This video shows visitors watching as keepers in Santa hats leave out a mix of wrapped gifts containing nuts, fruit, papier-mache animals, and squishy balls, staff said. The chimps then come back out into their habitat and begin enthusiastically exploring the festive spread.

“Chimpmas is one of our favorite days on the calendar and it’s the biggest haul of enrichment the chimps receive,” said chimpanzee keeper Sarah Washford, according to a press release from Zoos SA, which operates the park. “Themed enrichment is not only a fun way to involve the chimps in the Christmas spirit, but importantly encourages them to express natural behaviors to find treats hidden inside enrichment boxes,” Washford said.

Staff also celebrated the birthday of male chimp Happy, the youngest member of the troop, who was turning one the following day, and announced that another chimp is due to be born next year.

“Happy is the youngest chimp at the park, but he won’t keep this title for much longer. The team are thrilled to share Lani the 21-year-old chimp is pregnant, due in the second quarter of 2024,” Zoos SA said.

Credit: Monarto Safari Park via Storyful