Central Colorado witnessed early snowfall on Thursday, October 12, as the region prepared for the first big snow of the season.

Video footage by Michael Wright depicted the snowfall in his Fairplay, Colorado, yard, where chipmunks and a woodpecker got snacks.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory and a high-wind watch, resulting in street closures near the Rocky Mountains as several inches of snow were anticipated.

Credit: Michael Wright via Storyful