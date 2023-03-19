MIAMI, F.L. (WNCT) — Singer Ciara and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sang gospel songs with inmates inside a maximum security prison in Miami, Florida, during a visit with the Christian ministry God Behind Bars.

Footage shared with Storyful by God Behind Bars shows Ciara and Wilson singing, praying, and interacting with 300 incarcerated men at the prison.

According to an Instagram post, Ciara sang Way Maker, and Wilson read a sermon to the men.

The organization says it is focused on “transforming the lives of prison inmates and their families.”

Credit: God Behind Bars via Storyful