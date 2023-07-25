Zookeepers at Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo delayed the anticipated debut of their first baby sloth due to its mother’s poor health, the zoo said on Tuesday, July 25.

The baby Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth, named Juno, was born to parents Lightning and Moe on June 7.

Since then, Juno’s 10-year-old mother, Lightning, was being treated by veterinary staff for health issues related to postpartum recovery.

“Juno is doing great, but we want to make sure that Lightning is in good health before we move the pair,” said the Cincinnati Zoo’s manager of ambassador animals, Julie Grove.

The sex of the baby sloth has yet to be identified as it “often requires DNA testing to know for sure,” the zoo said.

Footage posted by the zoo shows the baby sloth and its mother on July 24.

Credit: Cincinnati Zoo via Storyful