Four adorable hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Ohio showed off their pumpkin-crushing skills on October 4.

This video released on X by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden shows the family smashing the fruits in their jaws.

In the post, the zoo said, “It’s pumpkin-crushing season! Also known as Fiona, Fritz, Bibi, and Tucker’s favorite time of year!”

The zoo also posted a video of an elephant playing with a gourd.

Credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via Storyful