CINCINNATI, OHIO (WNCT) — Zookeepers at Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo said they were “thrilled” after the much-anticipated arrival of the zoo’s first sloth baby, which is shown clinging to its mother in footage released on Friday, June 9.

The Linne’s two-toed sloth was born to parents Lightning and Moe on June 7, and both mother and baby were “doing well and bonding behind the scenes,” the zoo said in a press release.

“This is the first sloth baby that the team has cared for,” said zoo manager Julie Grove. “We are beyond excited that the baby is finally here! We’re ready to provide support to Lightning as she navigates being a mom,” Grove added.

It would take several weeks before zookeepers could identify its sex, and the newborn had not yet been named, the zoo said. “Baby names are being discussed, and the Zoo will announce the selection next week,” they said.

Credit: Cincinnati Zoo via Storyful