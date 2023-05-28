LONDON, U.K. (WNCT) — Rugby fans booed as demonstrators with the climate activist group Just Stop Oil stormed the field at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, May 27, during a rugby union final.

Footage shows a demonstrator running onto the field and throwing orange-colored powder at players during the first half of the championship final between English clubs Saracens and Sale Sarks on Saturday afternoon. Fan were heard booing as the demonstrator ran the field.

Following the incident, Metropolitan Police said two men were arrested on “suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage” and taken into custody.

Saracens eventually won the game, with a final score of 35-25, and became the 2023 champions of England, local media reported.

Credit: Just Stop Oil via Storyful