RUNCORN, U.K. (WNCT) — A man was inches from being hit by a train on a level crossing near Runcorn, UK, onboard footage from Network Rail shows.

The near-miss was captured by an Avanti West Coast train travelling from Euston to Glasgow on January 18.

It shows a man crossing the tracks seconds before the train comes through. Network Rail said a red warning light is displayed when it is unsafe to use the crossing, but this was ignored by the man.

Trains travel at speeds up to 125 mph on the section shown, Network Rail said.

