Spectators gathered on the final weekend of the British Truck Racing Championships got a little too close to the action when two racers collided and hit a safety fence on Sunday, November 5, at the Brands Hatch track in Kent.

Video posted to X shows the collision, with the trucks running off the track on the opposite side.

British Truck Racing said the crash involved Steven Powell and Simon Reid, and meant the race had to be abandoned due to barrier damage. Brands Hatch suspended racing for the day.

There were no reports of injuries. A spokesman told The Sun, “the safety barriers between the circuit and spectators did their jobs.”

Credit: Millie Nunn via Storyful