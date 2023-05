BOWIE, T.X. (WNCT) — High wind and dark clouds swirled in north Texas on Thursday, May 4, amid severe thunderstorm warnings in the region, according to the National Weather Service.

This footage was by Lindsey Bohn, who said she filmed it near her home in Bowie on Thursday evening.

“Strong to severe storms” were possible for the area through Friday afternoon, the NWS said.