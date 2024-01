NOTO, Japan (Storyful) — A resident surveyed the damage in Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture on Tuesday, January 2, after a powerful earthquake struck the region the day before, killing at least 84 people.

This footage was recorded by Seiji Minami in Noto, close to the quake’s epicenter.

“As far as I can see, there are no houses that have collapsed. It appears that the damage along the port was severe, and the damage in the higher areas was relatively small,” Minami said.